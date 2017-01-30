I didn't support Agyapong's "sex for job" claims - Otiko

According to her, she only called for an investigation into the claims made by Mr Agyapong and never intended to denigrate Madam Charlotte Osei.

The Minister designate for Gender and Social Protection, Madam Otiko Afisa Djaba has said she did not support claims by the Member of Parliament (MP) for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong that the Chairperson for the Electoral Commission (EC) was appointed due to sexual favours.

Following the claims by Mr Agyapong, the minister designate was reported to have said that the MP’s statement need not be condemned out rightly; rather his assertion be investigated since “there is no smoke without fire.”

However, appearing before Parliament’s Appointments Committee on Monday, Madam Otiko Djaba noted that her statement was not in support of the MP’s statement since she has also been a victim of such pronouncements.

The issue was raised by the MP for Hohoe, Bernice Adiku Heloo and subsequent follow up questions were asked by the MP for Tamale North, Alhassan Suhuyini and MP for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa.

But according to the minister designate, her comments were misconstrued for propaganda purposes.

“It is a misconstrued impression. What I said at the time was that Madam Charlotte because of her position…and the fact that she needed to be like Cesare’s wife… above reproach, because of her integrity, there should be an investigation so that her name will be cleared. I never said that I supported the allegation or otherwise. All I called for was an investigation by the National Security or the BNI,” she said.

According to her, being a victim of such unfounded allegations, “I will be the last person to treat another woman in that manner.”