‘Honesty is best approach to sound development’

The Head Pastor of Lifeline Assemblies of God, Rev Jacob Botchway, has reiterated that the best way of ensuring sound governance for the growth and development of the country is for politicians to be upright and honest.

Rev. Jacob Botchway, who was delivering a sermon in his church last Sunday, therefore, called on Ghanaians to bury all ethnic, tribal, religious and partisan differences in 2017 and live a life worthy of emulation.

Rev. Botchway said the nation was endowed with bountiful human and natural resources which should be well harnessed for the good of its people, and that could only be done by an effective, as well as efficient system of governance, but without the wisdom of God, it could not be fully achieved.

Unity for development

“Our attitude and character don't respond to the word of God, therefore let us put our walking with God into practice,” he stated.

The rev. minister said peace and unity were essential tools for development and should be pursued with seriousness in the new year as politicians put their political differences aside.

“Our walking with God must be done in love, faith and in light, but Ghanaians enjoy walking in the dark and in lies,” he noted.

“Ghana needs peace for progress and not retrogression, Africa needs absolute harmony to solve mounting problems of poverty, disease and hunger,” he mentioned.

Rev. Botchway noted that the path of God was not rosy, since there were many trials and temptations, but those who would tread on honesty, faithfulness and commitment would triumph in glory.

Sermon

He preached on the theme: “Walking with God 2017”, with the message beging taken from Genesis 6:59.

Rev. Botchway explained that walking with God meant having a great fellowship with Him, and therefore, individuals should make walking with God practicable.

“We always worship God with our mouth but our actions do not show that we walk with God,“ he said.

He noted that sins in the country, including corruption, greed, pilfering in offices, nepotism, tribalistic attitudes and lies, were too many.

“These are sins that individuals need to stop this year, because it is not pleasant to God and God gets grieved when Ghanaians commit such sins,” he stated.