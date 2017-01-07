Heads of State arrive for Akufo-Addo's inauguration

A number of Heads of State have arrived in Accra for the inauguration of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as the sixth President of Ghana on Saturday January 7, 2017.

The Presidents of Liberia and Mali, Ellen Johnson Sirleaf and Ibrahim Boubacar Keita arrived in Accra on Friday evening.

Below are some photos of the arrival of the Heads of State at the Kotoka International Airport.

PICTURES BY MAXWELL OCLOO

Mr Kwabena Baah-Doudu (left), Diplomat-in-Residence, Legon Centre for International Affairs and Diplomacy (LECIAD), University of Ghana, escorting Ms Sirleaf Johnson (right), President of Liberia.

Mr Ibrahim Boubacar Keita (right), President of Mali, exchanging pleasantries with some Malian residents in Ghana.

Mr Ibrahim Boubacar Keita (right), President of Mali, exchanging pleasantries with some Malian residents in Ghana.

Mr Ibrahim Boubacar Keita, President of Mali.

Mr Francis Abakah (right), Chief of Protocol at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Mr Kwabena Baah-Doudu (2nd left), Diplomat-in-Residence, Legon Centre for International Affairs and Diplomacy (LECIAD), UG and Mr Mohamed Maiga (2nd right), Malian Ambassador to Ghana

Mr Francis Abakah (right), Chief of Protocol at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Mr Kwabena Baah-Doudu (2nd left), Diplomat-in-Residence, Legon Centre for International Affairs and Diplomacy (LECIAD), UG and Mr Mohamed Maiga (2nd right), Malian Ambassador to Ghana