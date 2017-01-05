Haruna Iddrisu named Minority Leader

The 46-year-old lawyer will be deputized by the MP for Ketu North, Mr James Klutse Avedzi, the General Secretary of the NDC.

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Tamale South in the Northern Region, Mr Haruna Iddrisu, has been picked as the Leader of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) minority in the next Parliament.

Mr Iddrisu's selection as Minority Leader was concluded at a meeting of the NDC caucus in Parliament on Thursday.

Mr Iddrisu has been in parliament for over 12 years, and is the outgoing Minister of Employment and Labour relations.

James Avedzi, 52, a chartered accountant by profession, has also served in parliament for 12 years, and has been the Chairman of the Finance committee of Parliament.

Other leaders for the minority side are Mohammed Muntaka, who will maintain his position as the Chief Whip, with the Member of Parliament for Banda Ahmard Ibrahim, and the Member of Parliament for Ada East, Comfort Doyoe Cudjoe-Ghansah, serving as deputy chief whips.