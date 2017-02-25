Graphic will maintain professional integrity — Professor Kwame Antwi-Boasiako

Graphic Communications Group Limited (GCGL) Board Chairman Professor Kwame Antwi-Boasiako has assured the public that the company would continue to keep to its professional integrity irrespective of the party in power.

He said GCGL was not under the control of any government and thus would not do the bidding of any political party.

He noted that GCGL was isolated from government control and was only interested in the development of the country.

"We are not partisan; Graphic is isolated from government control," Prof. Boasiako stated.

Prof. Antwi-Boasiako said this in Tamale in the Northern Region when he led some board and management members of the company to meet staff and vendors of the company in the northern zone.

Meeting

Reacting to comments expressed by some vendors of the company that some readers had stopped buying the company's newspapers following the change of government, explaining that the company now belongs to the ruling government, he denied the claims and said the company was neutral.

According to him, it was an erroneous perception for anyone to assume that the company's newspapers belonged to the party in power.

Prof. Antwi-Boasiako said the company had worked professionally under various parties and regimes in the country without compromising on its professional integrity.

He said the company would continue to discharge its duties professionally and strive to be an example in the newspaper business in the country and beyond.

The board chairman said the company would continue to remain the mouthpiece of the voiceless and champion the development of the marginalised.

Prof. Antwi-Boasiako has, therefore, urged the public to continue to repose its trust in the company's newspapers.

Visit

Touching on the visit, he said it formed part of the board's vision to ensure that there was teamwork among all staff of the company.

He said the visit was to empower the staff in the regions to work as a team and contribute to the development of the company.

Prof. Antwi-Boasiako said since the board assumed office about two years ago, it had visited all the regions to familiarise itself with the conditions under which the staff worked, except the northern zone.

He added that their visit to the northern zone, comprising the Northern, Upper East, and Upper West regions, would afford them the opportunity to understand the dynamics and challenges of the region and staff respectively.

MD

The Managing Director (MD) of the company, Mr Kenneth Ashigbey, urged the staff to give their best to the company.

He said management would continue to motivate staff by providing them with the tools needed to carry out their duties.

Speaking to the vendors, Mr Ashigbey said they played a critical role in the development and sustainability of the company.

He said without the vendors, the company could not achieve its mandate of becoming a dominant media organisation in the country telling the African story.

He, however, urged the vendors to come up with innovative ways to sell the papers as the company's sales continued to drop in recent times.

"You also need to find new ways to sell the papers," he said.

N-Zone

The Northern Zonal Business Manager of the company, Mr Bala Sa-ad, said the zone recorded some significant achievements in the previous year and would continue to sustain and improve its performance.

He assured the board and management that he would ensure that the unity and teamwork among the staff and vendors in the region translated into revenue generation for the company.