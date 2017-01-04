In this regard, he said the new government would institute effective measures to make corruption unattractive to those engaged in the act.

Leader of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) transition team, Mr Yaw Osafo-Maafo, has stressed that one of the major preoccupations of the Nana Akufo-Addo-led government is to fight corruption.

Mr Osafo-Maafo, who was a Minister of Finance/Education in the Kufuor administration, said this during an interaction with constituency and polling station executive members, party agents and foot soldiers of the NPP from the Akyem Oda, Akyem Swedru and Akyem Achiase constituencies.

Revamp economy

He emphasised that the incoming NPP government would revamp the economy to restore the hope and confidence of Ghanaians.

Mr Osafo-Maafo said the NPP government would make Ghana a showpiece in Africa through good governance and urged all to play their part in the transformation process to make it a reality.

He stated that the incoming government would take realistic measures to nurture the youth so that they could effectively continue with the good governance after the ageing politicians had left the scene.

Mr Osafo-Maafo expressed gratitude to Ghanaians for making it possible for Nana Akufo-Addo to become the first-ever executive President from the Eastern Region.

He emphasised that the NPP would never disappoint Ghanaians, adding that it would fulfil all its campaign promises to bring lasting relief to all.

Foot soldiers

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Akyem Swedru, Mr Kennedy Osei Nyarko, expressed gratitude to the NPP executive members, party agents and foot soldiers for their vigilance during the general election.

Mr Osei Nyarko called for unity among party members to enable the NPP to chalk up more electoral successes and encouraged them to support the President-elect and his appointees to ensure the success of their administration.

In a related development, the Member of Parliament (MP)-elect for Asene-Manso-Akroso in the Eastern Region, Mr George Kwame Aboagye, aka ‘’Oluwa’’, has promised to run an open-door administration to enable all to approach him with their problems for solutions.

He stressed that even though he won the parliamentary seat on the ticket of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), he would never discriminate on political, ethnic or religious lines as that would defeat his policy of serving his people

The next government

The MP-elect, therefore, urged the people not to hesitate to contact him with their concerns for them to be addressed.

Mr Aboagye gave the assurance at a constituency thanksgiving service organised by the NPP executive at Akyem Asene near Oda last Monday.

He praised the people for electing Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and the NPP to form the next government.

Lasting relief

The well-attended ceremony attracted dignitaries, including the Akyem Mansohene, who is also the Benkumhene of Akyem Kotoku Traditional Area, Obrempong Sintim Poku III; the Akyem Asenehene and acting Adontenhene of Akyem Kotoku Traditional Area, Nana Karikari Apau; the Akyem Akrosohene, Nana Kwame Fori, and Akyem Asuosohene, Nana Asibe Darkwah II.

Mr Aboagye appealed to the people to continue to give him the necessary support to enable him to provide them with the necessary development projects to raise their living standards.

He stressed that the next government would implement all the campaign promises to bring lasting relief to all Ghanaians.

Obrempong Sintim Poku III praised Ghanaians for ensuring peaceful elections which had confirmed Ghana as a beacon of hope and champion of democracy in Africa.