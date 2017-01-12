‘Give practical support to government’

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Akyem Oda, Mr William Agyapong Quaittoo, has called on Ghanaians to give practical support to President Akufo-Addo and his appointees to ensure the success of their administration.

He said the advice had become imperative because the new government could not effectively transform the nation without the massive support of the people.

Mr Quaittoo made the call at a thanksgiving service organised by the Oda Constituency executive of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to express gratitude to God for helping President Akufo-Addo and the NPP to chalk up a resounding victory in the December 7, 2016 general election.

He stressed that President Akufo-Addo would fulfil all his campaign promises, especially the provision of each district with a factory to reduce the unemployment problem in the country.

Mr Quaittoo said since he came to serve the people but not to lord it over them, his doors were always open to them for their problems to be discussed for the best solution.

He thanked the electorate for voting massively for him and President Akufo-Addo and promised that they would live up to expectation.

The Oda Diocesan Bishop of the Methodist Church, Ghana, Rt Rev. Kwame Baffour Kyei, who delivered the sermon, expressed gratitude to God for ensuring a peaceful election.

He also praised Ghanaians for comporting themselves during and after the polls to sustain the prevailing peace, unity and stability of the nation.

Other speakers at the function included Mr R. K. Amoah, the MP for Akyem Achiase, Mr Yaw Mintah Debrah, Oda Constituency NPP Chairman; and Very Rev. Isaac Kwame Boateng, the Synod Secretary of the Akyem Oda St. Luke Methodist Cathedral.