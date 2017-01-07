Ghanaians optimistic about incoming govt

Some Ghanaians have expressed optimism about the success of the inauguration ceremony for the President-elect, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

In an interview with the Daily Graphic, they expressed the view that the organisers of the ceremony would invite and ensure the attendance of some key personalities and representatives of institutions to witness the inauguration.

They explained that it would send a signal that the incoming administration has the support of all stakeholders.

Good representation

A Communication Specialist and Senior Lecturer of the African University College of Communications (AUCC), Mr Samuel Ato Afful, said he expected to see a good representation of the neighbouring countries and representatives from the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), as well as the African Union (AU) and the United Nations (UN).

Mr Afful stressed the need for a cordial relationship with all, especially the business community such as the stock financial markets, where they would respond accordingly based on the attendance, organisation and the contents of speech to be read by the incoming President.

“I expect a unifying tone from President-elect Akufo-Addo and a call to Ghanaians to embrace unity, hard work and eschew acts of corruption and indiscipline,” he said.

Reaffirmation of promises

Mr Afful said he would expect to hear a reaffirmation by the President-elect to fulfil his promises to the people of Ghana as well as a well-attended and colourful event.

The world is watching and we cannot leave anything to chance,” he said.

For his part, Mr Emmanuel Okine, a student of the Ghana Institute of Journalism, said he expected a great package from the transition team.

Basic errors

“They should learn from past mistakes by ensuring that the handout is well edited without basic errors as it happened in the past when President Uhuru Kenyatta of Kenya was referred to as the President of Ghana.

A lecturer of AUCC, Miss Korkor Leyoo Watson-Nortety, stated that as a citizen, she expected a smooth process and the co-operation of all, including members of the opposition parties.

“I expect people who are put in charge of certain logistics to deliver with professionalism,” she said.

The Quality Control Analyst of OLAM Ghana, Mr Dzorlali Kwasi Agbanu, said: “I really don't expect anything different from how it’s been done in the past years in terms of the organisation of the programme.”

However, he said beyond that, he expected a smooth transition and a well-organised inauguration ceremony today. He also expects the President-elect to hammer on the delivery of the promises he made to Ghanaians in his speech.

Background

President John Mahama will hand over power to President-elect Nana Akufo-Addo of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) today as the President of Ghana.

The transition team has been in place for the past four weeks, which comprises subcommittees that have been ironing out the planning of the inauguration ceremony, handover of the machinery of the Civil Service, among other mandates.

Under the provisions of the Presidential Transition Act 2012 (Act 845), the transition team is to make comprehensive arrangements to regulate the transfer of political power.