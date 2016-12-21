Ghanaians bought falsehood — Kofi Adams

The National Organiser of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mr Kofi Adams, has described the results of the 2016 general election as unfortunate, saying Ghanaians bought falsehood.

According to him, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) did well by promising above what was achievable but Ghanaians refused to see the lies and patronised it by voting for the party.

“People will soon miss President Mahama because the NPP will not be able to deliver on its promises,” he said on Asempa FM, an Accra-based radio station, last Monday afternoon.

Kofi Adams, who doubled as the 2016 Election campaign manager for the NDC, has been blamed by some figures in the party for the party’s defeat, but his justification is that Ghanaians rather believed in the over-ambitious, non-achievable promises by the NPP instead of the truth delivered by the NDC.

The NDC national organiser emphasised that the biggest mistake Ghanaians had made was to have voted out President Mahama and the NDC.

“Even after the defeat, he has been given a top job at ECOWAS because of the sterling leadership he offered Ghana. I know that he will be missed because the NPP is bound to fail,” he pointed out.

He said he believes Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo can only deliver if he continues the work started by President Mahama because the latter’s vision was to make Ghana the centre of attraction in Africa.

Kofi Adams prayed that Ghana under Nana Addo would become better because he wanted the best for Ghana.