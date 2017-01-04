I'm a tough person fit for the job - Frema Osei-Opare

According to her, she has the requisite knowledge and skills needed for the job and would therefore deliver on expectation.

The incoming Chief of Staff, Madam Akosua Frema Osei-Opare has indicated that her experience in human management skills would help ensure that government business was successful.

“I have trained for that. I’ve worked both locally and internationally and I know I can deliver that.”

Speaking to journalists after the announcement of her appointment by President-elect, Nana Akufo-Addo on Wednesday, Madam Osei-Opare said she would work to ensure that the party’s grassroots and officials were brought together to see a common agenda that puts the NPP and the country at the centre.

Describing herself as a tough person fit for the job, Madam Osei-Opare said, “I think most people who have worked with me know I’m quite tough and that I like people to respect systems and processes because you need an organised office, you need an office that is professionally run.”

“I’m a very open person, I’m an inclusive person and I motivate those who work with me and empower them. That’s my style. My style is to respect intellect and the skills that people bring on board because two halves make a whole. I believe in that principle of using human talents to make sure that whatever agenda is being executed is really the best to propel it to a successful conclusion,” she added.

Madam Osei-Opare is the first female in Ghana's history to become Chief of Staff.

The 69-year-old development consultant and labour and employment expert holds a Bachelor of Science Degree in Home Science from the University of Ghana, and a Master’s degree in Foods, from the University of Guelph, Canada.

She was a lecturer at the University of Ghana, Legon, from 1976-1982; Consultant for the United Nations in the ‘Women in Fisheries’ programme in countries such as Uganda, Ethiopia, Congo, Kenya and Namibia.

She was also Deputy Minister for Manpower, Youth and Employment from 2005 to 2008, under the government of President John Agyekum Kufuor.

She was a two-term Member of Parliament for Ayawaso West Wuogon.