Former Majority Leader vies for Council of State

A former majority leader in Parliament, Togbe Kantamanto C.C. Fitih, has put himself forward to compete in the Council of State election in the Volta Region.

He is among 21 people in the region who have picked forms to contest in the election which comes off on February 9 in Ho, the regional capital.

Other renowned personalities contesting to represent the Volta Region on the Council include chiefs and political figures.

According to Togbe Fitih, he was motivated to make the move as part of his contribution to ensure that the high incidence of poverty in the region was reduced.

He said he acknowledged that though his role as a member of the Council of State was to offer advice to the President regarding the total development of the country, he would use his experience as a businessman and politician and a royal from Peki in the Volta Region to offer sound recommendation in matters affecting the region.

Investments

Togbe Fitih said should he get the opportunity to represent the region on the council, he would use his influence to promote the Volta Region as veritable destination for investment and holiday.

“It is worrying that till date, there are people from other parts of the country who refuse postings to work in the Volta Region.”

“I would work to change the perception that the people of the Volta Region do not welcome people from other regions in the country,” he said.

He is of the view that there is so much poverty in the region because very few people establish businesses and invest in the region in spite of the immense resources it has.

He said when elected, he would work hard to assist the President to take favourable and constructive decisions for the country.

Achievements

Togbe Fitih is an economist by profession and worked with the Ghana Commercial Bank in a senior staff position from 1965 to 1970. He was also a member of the Board of Directors of the Electricity Company of Ghana from 1977 to 1980.

He was the Member of Parliament for the West Dayi Constituency serving from 1979 to 1981. While in that position, he became the Leader of the House and Majority Leader as well as the Chairman of the House Committee also from 1979 to 1981. He was also a member of the Finance and Appointments Committees of Parliament and served from 1979 to 1981.

As Leader of the House, Togbe Fitih led parliamentary delegations to the United Nations (UN), Malawi, Cuba, Canada, Germany, Mexico and to the United States of America (USA) to meet with Congress. He was also the Chairman of the conference of the International Parliamentary Union (IPU) that met in the Philippines in 1980.