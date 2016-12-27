Forgive those who wronged you in the heat of the campaign - Chief to Akufo Addo

The President of the Brong Ahafo Regional House of Chiefs, Pimampim Yaw Kagbrese V has appealed to President-Elect, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to forgive people who wronged him in the heat of the campaign leading to the December 7, 2016 general elections.

"Our humble appeal is that you should at all times be a unifying pillar by embracing all Ghanaians as the father of the nation", he said.

Pimampim Kagbrese V who is also the Omanhene of the Yeji Traditional Area made the appeal when the President-elect paid a courtesy call on the house in Sunyani as part of his thank you tour of the country on the eve of Christmas.

"Let us forget all bitterness, insults, and indecent languages that you were addressed with during the electioneering".

Socio-economic activities in the Sunyani township came to a standstill as hundreds of people trooped to the Regional House of Chiefs to catch a glimpse of Nana Akufo-Addo.

The situation created a heavy traffic in otherwise traffic-free town for more than three hours.

Pimampim Kagbrese V reminded Nana Akufo-Addo that he was a flagbearer of the NPP during the just ended general election but became father of the nation soon after the results were announced.

Considerations

He appealed to the President-elect to consider Members of Parliament in the region for ministerial appointments to reflect voting pattern of the people during the general elections.

"Our region can boast of dynamic, committed and selfless people who can help in your administration", he said and urged him to look critically look at he issue by appointing its deserving sons and daughters to be members of the Council of Statem boards, ambassadors and heads of other public institutions.



Chieftaincy

Pimampim Kagbrese V observed that the chietaincy institution remained a very relevant system of governance and therefore deserved a better recognition and assignment of responsibilities from the statutory government of Ghana.

"As of now chiefs have been reduced to ceremonial heads only fit for the organisation of durbars and gracing government activities"

He called on Nana Akufo-Addo to look at the challenges facing the chieftaincy institution and tackle them with the desired seriousness.

President-elect

Flanked by Dr Mahamadu Bawumia, Vice President-elect and other NPP stawalts, Nana Akufo-Addo thanked the chiefs and people of the region for standing solidly behind him during the general elections.

He stated that the Brong Ahafo Region had played a critical role in the NPP tradition over the years and paid glowing tribute to the late Ghana's Prime Minister, Professor Kofi Abrefa Busia.

He stated that the Region made a strong statement during the general elections when it gave the NPP 20 out of the 29 seats as well as 57 per cent of the popular votes.



Fulfilment of promises

Nana Akufo-Addo assured Ghanaians that his campaign promises were not made in vain since "I know I can fulfil them".

He added that his government would support cashew farmers in the region to make the crop a major cash crop in the country.

Nana Akufo-Addo said his government would focus more on agriculture to enable the sector contribute significantly to national Income.

He assured victims of the DKM and other microfinance incident that everything possible would be done to enable them retrieve their investments.

"I was voted for by all Ghanaians and will therefore be there for all Ghanaians", he said.

