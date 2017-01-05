Focus on your education for great future — Mrs Akufo-Addo

The wife of the President-elect Mrs Rebecca Naa Okaikor Akufo-Addo, has advised Ghanaian children to study hard and remain focused on their education to enable them to contribute their quota to the development of the country.

She gave the advice during her annual New Year party for children at her Nima residence on Sunday, January 1, 2017.

The incoming First Lady reminded the children of the importance of education to their future aspirations.

Great future

“Education is key to your success, so learn hard, stay focused and you will have a great future,” Mrs Akufo-Addo told the children who came from all over Accra to have fun.

She enjoyed the children’s company as she participated in some of the activities of the day.

The annual event, called “Kids’ Day,” is Mrs Akufo-Addo’s initiative to provide children, mostly from her Nima neighbourhood, with a fun-filled day characterised by eating, dancing, games and a motivational word from her.

Love for children

In line with her love for children and the vulnerable in society, Mrs Akufo-Addo later made her annual donation of food items to the Children's Ward of the Accra Psychiatric Hospital

In a message delivered on her behalf by a staff of her office, Mrs Akosua Newman, she told Ghanaians that her husband would fulfil his promises to make Ghana a great country for all.

Many of the patients and staff who had looked forward to the annual donation were touched by the gesture and expressed hope in her continuous support for the children’s ward.