Five-member committee to investigate Parliament bribery allegations

The committee was set up following a petition by the Mr Ayariga, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa; MP for North Tongu and Alhassan Sayibu Suhunyini; MP for Tamale North to the Speaker of Parliament requesting thorough investigations into the bribery allegation.

A five-member in-house committee has been set up by Parliament to investigate the bribery allegation by Member of Parliament for Bawku Central, Mahama Ayariga .

Chaired by former attorney general and MP for Essikado-Ketan, Joe Ghartey, the Committee has 30 days within which to present its report.

The four other members are MPs Ben Abdallah Banda (Offinso South), Ama Pomaah Boateng (Juabeng), Magnus Kofi Amoateng (Yilo Krobo) and Benson Tongo Baba (Talensi).

Background

Mr Ayariga last Friday alleged that the Energy Minister, Boakye Agyarko tried to influence some minority members of the Appointments Committee to approve his nomination.

His allegation has however been refuted by the Minority Chief Whip, Mohammed Muntaka-Mubarak, whom he (Mahama Ayariga) claimed gave each minority MP on the committee GH¢3,000 on behalf of the Energy Minister.