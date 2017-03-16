It brings the number of ministers to 50 and deputy ministers to 60, making a total of 110, the highest in the history of the Fourth Republic.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has submitted the names of 54 people to Parliament for approval as ministers of state and deputy ministers. The list, which was submitted yesterday, includes 50 deputy ministers and four ministers of state.

Flt. Lt. J.J. Rawlings started his administration with 83 ministers and ended his second term with 82 ministers; Mr John Agyekum Kufuor started with 88 and ended with 93 ministers; Prof. John Evans Atta Mills had 75 ministers, while Mr John Dramani Mahama had 84 ministers.

Ministers of state

The nominees for ministers of state are the Member of Parliament (MP) for Dome Kwabenya, Ms Sarah Adwoa Safo, Minister of State (Public Procurement) at the Office of the President; the Vice-Chancellor of the Central University, Prof. Kwesi Yankah, Minister of State (Tertiary Education) at the Ministry of Education; the MP for Abetifi, Mr Brian Acheampong, Minister of State at the Office of the President, and Dr Nurah Gyeile, Minister of State at the Ministry of Agriculture.

Deputy minister nominees

The list of deputy minister nominees is dominated by legislators, a good number of them first-time MPs.

For the first time in the Fourth Republic, four ministries will be getting three deputy ministers each.

From left: Anthony Karbo (Roads), Barbara Ayisi Acher (Education) and Barbara Oteng Gyasi (Lands and Natural Resources)

From left: Martin Adjei-Mensah (Regional Organisation), Mohammed Habib Tijani (Foreign Affairs) and Nana Ama Dokua Asiamah Agyei (Information)

The deputy minister nominees are Mr Kwaku Kwarteng, the MP for Obuasi West; Mrs Abena Osei Asare, the MP for Atiwa East, and Mr Charles Adu Boahen, an economist, for the Ministry of Finance; Mr Owuraku Aidoo, the MP for Afigya Kwabre South; Mr Joseph Cudjoe, the MP for Effia, and Dr Mohammed Amin Anta, the Executive Director at the Africa Centre for Energy Policy (ACEP), for the Ministry of Energy.

From left: Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah (Aviation), Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum (Education) and Dr Ziblim Barri Iddi (Tourism)

From left: O. B. Amoah (Local Government), Collins Ntim (Local Government) and Patricia Appiagyei (Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation)

For the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development, the nominees are Mr Osei Bonsu Amoah, the MP for Akuapem South; Mr Collins Ntim, the MP for Offinso North, and Mr Kwasi Boateng Agyei, the MP for New Juaben North; while those nominated for the Ministry of Information are Mr Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, the MP for Ofoase/Ayirebi; Ama Dokua Asiamah Agyei, the MP for Akropong, and Mr Perry Curtis Kwabla Okudzeto, a Deputy Communications Director of the NPP.

From left: Benito Owusu Bio (Lands and Natural Resources), Bright Wireko-Brobbey (Employment and Social Welfare) and Charles Owiredu (Foreign Affairs)

Nominees for the position of deputy ministers of Agriculture are Mr William Agyapong Quaitoo, the MP for Akim Oda; Dr Sagre Bambangi, the MP for Walewale, and Mr George Oduro, the MP for Edubiase; for the Ministry of Trade and Industry, the nominees are Mr Carlos Kingsley Ahenkorah, the MP for Tema West, and Mr Robert Ahomka-Lindsey, a former Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre; Ministry of Roads and Highways: Mr Kwabena Owusu Aduomi, the MP for Ejisu Juaben, and Mr Anthony N-Yoh Puowele Karbo, the MP for Lawra; the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources: Mr Benito Owusu Bio, the MP for Atwima Nwabiagya, and Mrs Barbara Oteng Gyasi, the MP for Prestea Huni-Valley.

From left: Kwabena Owusu-Aduomi (Roads), Freda Prempeh (Works and Housing) and George Andah (Communications)

Ms Freda Prempeh, the MP for Tano North, and Mr Eugene Antwi, the MP for Subin, are going to the Ministry of Works and Housing; Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum, the MP for Bosomtwe, and Mrs Barbara Ayisi Asher, the MP for Cape Coast North, are for the Ministry of Education; Mr Godfred Dame, a legal practitioner, and Mr Joseph Dindiok Kpemka, the MP for Tempane, are for the Office of Attorney General and Ministry of Justice, while Mr Kingsley Aboagye Gyedu, the MP for Bibiani/Anhwiaso/Bekwai, and Ms Tina Mensah, the MP for Weija-Gbawe, are for the Ministry of Health.

From left: Gifty Twum Ampofo (Gender), Godfred Dame (Justice) and Henry Quartey (Interior)

From left: Patrick Boamah (Water and Sanitation), Perry Okudzeto (Information) and Pius Enam Hadzide (Youth and Sports)

Nominees for the Ministry of Railways Development are Mr Kwaku Agyenim Boateng, the MP for Berekum West, and Mr Andy Appiah-Kubi, the MP for Asante Akyem North; those for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration are Mr Mohammed Habib Tijani, the MP for Yendi, and Mr Charles Owiredu; while those for the Ministry of Communications are Mr George Andah, the MP for Awutu Senya West, and Mr Vincent Sowah Odotei, the MP for La Dadekotopon.

From left: Joseph Cudjoe (Energy), Kingsley Aboagye Gyedu (Health) and Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah (Aviation)

For the Ministry of Water Resources and Sanitation, the nominees are Mr Patrick Boamah, the MP for Okaikoi Central, and Mr Michael Yaw Gyato, the MP for Krachi East; for the Ministry of Defence, the nominee is Major Derrick Oduro, the MP for Nkoranza North; for the Ministry of The Interior, Mr Henry Quartey, the MP for Ayawaso Central; for the Ministry of Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation, Ms Patricia Appiagyei, the MP for Asokwa; for the Ministry of Regional Reorganisation and Development, Mr Martin Agyei-Mensah Korsah; while for the Ministry of Transport, the nominee is Nii Kwartei Titus Glover, the MP for Tema East.

From left: Kwaku Agyenim Boateng (Railways Development), Kweku Kwarteng (Finance) and Major Derrick Oduro (Defence)

From left: Tina Mensah (Health), Nii Kwartai Titus Glover (Transport) and Vincent Odotei Sowah (Communications)

The rest are the Ministry of Employment and Social Welfare, Mr Bright Wireko Brobbey, the MP for Hemang Lower Denkyira; the Ministry of Fisheries And Aquaculture, Mr Francis Kingsley Ato Cudjoe, the MP for Ekumfi; the Ministry of Aviation, Mr Kwabena O. Darko-Mensah, the MP for Takoradi; the Ministry of Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs: Mr Paul Essien, the MP for Jomoro; the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection: Madam Gifty Twum Ampofo, the MP for Abuakwa North; the Ministry of Youth And Sports: Mr Pius Enam Hadzide; the Ministry of Tourism, Creative Arts And Culture, Dr Ziblim Barri Iddi, the MP for Gushegu, and the Ministry of Monitoring and Evaluation, Mr William Kwasi Sabi, the MP for Dormaa East.