Federation of Physically Disabled appeals to Prez

The Ejisu Juaben Municipality branch of the Ghana Federation of the Physically Disabled (GFPD) have called on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to appoint one of its members, Mr Kwaku Ntim Twumasi, as the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Ejisu Juaben.

According to the federation, his appointment will enable members of the GFPD to also have an opportunity to serve in Nana Akufo-Addo’s government.

This was carried in a press release signed by Mr James Christian Owusu, Secretary to the Ejisu Juaben branch of the Federation, and copied to the Daily Graphic in Kumasi.

Members of the federation are also not happy that the government has so far not appointed any person with disability as a minister, although several of their members qualify and can perform well when they are given the opportunity.

The statement said they were not calling for the appointment of Mr Twumasi merely because he had a disability but they believed that he was the right person for the job.

The federation described him as trustworthy, transparent and a man of integrity who is resourceful and capable of managing resources of the assembly prudently to bring development and better the lives of the people of the area.

It said with his integrity, there was no way he would allow any form of mismanagement of resources of the assembly.

Mr Twumasi is a product of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST). He served in the British Army and is currently a private businessman.

According to the statement, Mr Twumasi was a member of the nine-member Election Campaign Team for the Ejisu Juaben Constituency during the recent election and he contributed immensely towards the party’s victory in both the presidential and parliamentary elections.

“As someone much loved and very popular with the chiefs and people in the municipality, appointing him as the MCE would not only create the platform for development but his good experiences will be tapped to bring the needed development to the people of the municipality,” the statement added.