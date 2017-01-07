Fanfare at Akufo-Addo’s inauguration at Independence Square

It was fanfare and merry-making at the Independence Square in Accra on Saturday morning as thousands of Ghanaians, Heads of State from different countries and international guests besieged the square to be part of the momentous occasion of the inauguration of Ghana’s fifth constitutionally-elected President, Nana Addo Dankwa-Akufo-Addo.

There was a deafening applause, dancing, drumming and singing by the crowd, many of whom wore NPP colours and insignia.

In a magnificent kente cloth and native sandals, Nana Addo arrived at the Square at 10:30am with his wife Rebecca Akufo-Addo.

Walking in front of him to the dais was his Vice President, Dr Mahamadu Bawumia and his wife Samira Bawumia.

Nana Addo walked majestically to the dais to take the national salute amidst the throbbing of the giant fontomfrom at the background to give the new President a thunderous “Akwaaba”.

The Speaker of Parliament, Prof Mike Ocquaye acknowledged the presence of the dignitaries in the House.

They included Presidents Alasane Ouattara of Cote d’Ivoire, Ellen Johnson Sirleaf of Liberia, Faure Gnassinge of Togo and Mahamudu Buhari of Nigeria

The day's occasion started earlier with the arrival of Members of Parliament.

Members of the Judiciary led by the Chief Justice arrived at the square at 9:20am.

They were followed by Former President John Dramani Mahama at 9:28am who arrived in the company of his wife Lordina.

Mr Mahama wore a black suit with a mauve coloured tie to match whilst his wife Lordina was adorned in kente.

Mr Kwesi Bekoe Amissah-Arthur, the immediate past Vice President arrived afterwards with his wife Matilda.

Then Mr John Agyekum Kufuor followed. He arrived at the square without his wife, Mrs Theresa Kufuor.

Former President Jerry John Rawlings arrived at 9:45am in the company of his wife, Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings. There was a rapturous applause when he arrived.

The Speaker of Parliament, Rt. Hon Professor Mike Ocquaye arrived at the grounds at 10am then followed by the Guest of Honour, President Alasane Ouattara of Cote d’Ivoire at 10:10am.

President Ouattara was escorted by Mr Hackman Owusu Agyemang.

