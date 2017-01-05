Executive of poultry farmers greet Akufo-Addo

The executive of the Ghana National Association of Poultry Farmers have assured members in the industry not to be daunted but rather continue to work hard to increase their production capacity.

They said the year 2016 witnessed many challenges but noted that with resilience, strong will and God's grace "we have been able to sail through."

This was contained in a Christmas and New Year message from the executive signed by the National Chairman, Mr Victor Oppong Adjei, and copied to the entire members of the association.

The statement, however, said that was not to say that the association had not been without incidents, stressing that some of the members suffered casualties as a result of the harsh conditions under which they operated.

Prices of inputs went up exorbitantly and that adoersely affected some farms, while many others were indebted to banks and suppliers.

The statement also noted that the industry had for a couple of years been dwindling and expressed the belief of the national executive that with all members on board, especially “you, we will be able to resuscitate our ailing industry and bring hope to the younger and future generation.’’

In a word of hope and encouragement, the executive quoted from the book of Job 22:29 in the Holy Bible “When men are cast down, then thou shall say there is a lifting up.’’

The executive took the opportunity to welcome the incoming government of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, and pledged to work in partnership with his administration for increased productivity in the years ahead.