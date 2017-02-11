Ewe-Ashanti Union supports Manwerehene

The Ewe-Ashanti Union has given its support for the election of Baafuor Dr Osei Hyeaman Brantuo VI, the Asantehene’s Manwerehene, as the representative of the Ashanti Region on the Council of State.

The union has accordingly appealed to the electoral college to unanimously endorse his candidature to enable him to serve in the higher office of a member of the Council of State.

Making the appeal through the Daily Graphic, the Chairman of the union, Torgbui Gobah Tengey Seddoh, said the Manwerehene “is a unifier who is committed to ethnic integration.”

“You believe and strongly advocate the union of all ethnic groups, leading to the formation of Ewe-Ashanti and Fante-Ashanti Union which you are nursing to be giants,” he pointed out.

Torgbui Seddoh said the Manwerehene was a shining example among chiefs and “he displays such humility that has brought him glory in all fields of endeavour.”

“Beyond his humility and affability, the Manwerehene is acclaimed globally as an anti-ageing enthusiast and expert and is noted to have established the first mammography machine for breast cancer detection through X-rays in the country,” he maintained.

He indicated that the selflessness of the Manwerehene was recognised last year by the EWASH, which presented him with a citation for being a strong advocate for the union of all ethnic groups in the Ashanti Region.