‘Establishment of Prosecutor General’s Office best policy for nation’

The establishment of the proposed Prosecutor General’s Office by the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo government would be the best policy ever to happen to the country since its benefits to the country would be enormous and should be given the right support for it to be sustained by all, irrespective of political, religious or ethnic affiliations.

The General Overseer of Family Chapel International in Kumasi, Rev. Dr Victor Osei, who stated this, explained that the establishment of such an office would make corruption unattractive and also result in the prosecution of people found to have misapplied or misappropiated the nation’s resources.

Rev. Dr Osei stated this in a goodwill message to the nation after a peaceful election and successful change of government.

“The situation where people in government mess up with state resources and were allowed to go scot-free should be a thing of the past and rather a price should be paid for corruption and any deliberate attempt to misuse state resources,” Rev. Dr Osei said.

He lauded the incoming government for its attempt to establish the office of the prosecutor general to control the bad behaviour of people controlling government resources.

The general overseer said he was hopeful that the office of the Prosecutor General would not be politicised and given the right resources and freedom to operate as an independent body to bring sanity into the country.

Lamentations

The general overseer lamented the situation where politicians gave contracts to their family members, party members and friends, leading to many competent contractors suffering for not belonging to any political party, an act which does not enhance national development.

Appeal

He appealed to the incoming government to bring back all the good initiatives and policies instituted by the Kufour government.