EP Church,Ghana congratulates President-elect

The Evangelical Presbyterian Church, Ghana has joined the list of organisations and personalities that have congratulated the President-elect, Nana Addo Danquah Akuffo Addo, on winning the December 7, 2016 elections, urging him to seek the path of reconciliation in uniting the citizenry.

“It is the expectation of the church that the President-elect and his able team of in-coming leadership will seek the path of reconciliation in uniting the citizenry irrespective of political, religious or ethnic affiliation, beginning from this Yuletide period of celebrating the birth of Christ Jesus, the Prince of Peace. Such a noble initiative will largely promote and strengthen the desired peaceful co-existence, stability and effective cordial relationship the country requires for its sustainable growth and development,” it said.

Peaceful polls

The church also extended its appreciation to the Electoral Commission for organising successful and peaceful polls, as well as the security agencies, National Peace Council, election monitoring and observer teams, the media, political parties and the relevant civil society organisations for effectively facilitating the organisation of the election.

It said the collective action of all stakeholders had contributed to raising the bar of Ghana as a beacon of democracy among the comity of nations.

Democratic principles

With President John Dramani Mahama conceding in line with democratic principles, the church commended him for “ his maturity and gallantry in conceding defeat, a move that averted a seemingly chaotic situation following the rising anxiety that characterised the delay in announcing the outcome of the polls.”

“Similarly, the church expresses gratitude to the President-elect for his intervention in calling on supporters of the New Patriotic Party to celebrate the party’s victory devoid of any form of hostility and destruction to lives and property,” it said.

The church also affirmed its unflinching willingness either independently or through its umbrella body, the Christian Council of Ghana, to collaborate with the incoming NPP administration in promoting peace, justice and social welfare, especially of the underprivileged in society.