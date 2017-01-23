Embrace every Ghanaian irrespective of political affiliation

An appeal has been made to the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, to break away from the politics of equalisation and ensure holistic development.

The Chief Executive Officer of M Y Caesar Company, Dr M Y Caesar, who made the appeal, emphasised that the good performance by President Akufo-Addo at the general election was enough endorsement for his administration to embrace all Ghanaians irrespective of their political affiliations.

Political equalisation

Dr Caesar, therefore, urged that a line should be drawn as a nation, regarding political equalisation, adding that Ghana had grown as a nation to refuse to allow anybody to justify wrong doing on the basis of equalisation.

Dr Caesar said this in an interview with the Daily Graphic in Kumasi, saying most often in Ghanaian politics, the leadership had found it convenient to compare their ills to that of their predecessor in an attempt to portray theirs as the less corrupt and more desirable.

He has, therfore, called on all Ghanaians to refrain from justifying wrongdoings.

According to the CEO, public officials hold office for all Ghanaians and not their political party supporters, activists and foot soldiers which make its reprehensible when such offices are run to please a section of the population.

He appealed to President Akufo-Addo to have the courage to make bold decisions that would lead the nation into prosperity.

Dr Caesar urged the new government to appreciate the supremacy of the Constitution as the basic law of the nation.

In a related development, the Founder and Leader of the Holy Universal Mission Church at Sokoban-Timpom in Kumasi, Prophet Gabriel Ntim, has said one of the preoccupations of the Nana Akufo-Addo government should be to fight corruption.

He explained that there was the need for the government to institute effective measures to make corruption unattractive to those engaged in it.

Hope and confidence

Prophet Ntim threw a challenge to the government to revamp the economy to restore hope and confidence of all Ghanaians, to make the nation a showpiece in Africa through good governance and urged all to play their roles in the transformation process to make it a reality.

“As an experienced politician, selecting the best cabinet would be the surest way of achieving his set goals and target,” he said.

The Founder appealed to the government to as a matter of national interest continue all projects started by the previous government to avoid wastage of the national resources as projects are sometimes left to rot although could be completed with just few resources to be used by the citizens.

He also urged the government to desist from the mistakes and acts of some past governments some of whom only gave contracts to their party members and people who were ready to pay bribes at the expense of others who stand the chance of doing a better job for the nation.

Prophet Ntim lamented the interference of party functionaries and supporters in the operations and activities of the government which does not augur well for the development of democracy and nation building.