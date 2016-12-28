‘Embrace all Ghanaians as father of nation’

President of the Brong Ahafo Regional House of Chiefs, Pimampim Yaw Kagbrese V, has appealed to the President-elect to forgive people who wronged him in the heat of the campaign leading to the December 7, 2016 general election.

" Our humble appeal is that you should at all times be a unifying pillar by embracing all Ghanaians as the father of the nation," he said.

Pimampim Kagbrese, who is also the Omanhene of Yeji Traditional Area, made the appeal when the President-elect paid a courtesy call on the house in Sunyani on the eve of Christmas as part of his thank you tour of the country.

"Let us forget all bitterness, insults and indecent language directed at you during the electioneering".

Socio-economic activities in the Sunyani town came to a standstill as hundreds of people trooped to the Regional House of Chiefs to catch a glimpse of Nana Addo-Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

The situation created heavy traffic in an otherwise traffic-free town for more than three hours.

Pimampim Kagbrese reminded Nana Akufo-Addo that he was a flag bearer of the NPP during the just ended general election but became father of the nation soon after the results were announced.

Considerations

He appealed to the President-elect to consider Members of Parliament in the region for ministerial appointments to reflect the voting pattern of the people during the general election.

"Our region can boast of dynamic, committed and selfless people who can help in your administration," he said, and urged him to look critically at the issue by appointing its deserving sons and daughters to be members of the Council of State, boards, ambassadors and heads of public institutions.

Chieftaincy

Pimampim Kagbrese observed that the chieftaincy institution remained a very relevant system of governance and, therefore, deserved better recognition and assignment of responsibilities from the statutory government of Ghana.

"As at now chiefs have been reduced to ceremonial heads only fit for the organisation of durbars and gracing government activities."

He called on Nana Akufo-Addo to look at the challenges facing the chieftaincy institution and tackle them head-on.

Flanked by Dr Mahamadu Bawumia, the Vice President-elect, and other NPP stalwarts, Nana Akufo-Addo thanked the chiefs and people of the region for standing solidly behind him during the general election.

He stated that the Brong Ahafo Region had played a critical role in the NPP tradition over the years and paid glowing tribute to Ghana's late Prime Minister, Prof. Kofi Abrefa Busia.

He stated that the region made a strong statement during the general election when it gave the NPP 20 out of the 29 seats as well as 57 per cent of the popular votes.

Fulfilment of promises

Nana Akufo-Addo assured Ghanaians that his campaign promises were not made in vain, since "I know I can fulfil them".

He added that his government would support cashew farmers in the region to make the crop a major cash crop in the country.