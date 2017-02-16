E.T. Mensah pulls out of Council of State race

Mr Enoch Teye Mensah has withdrawn from the Council of State race for the Greater Accra Region.
The former Member of Parliament (MP) for Ningo Prampram in a letter dated February 15, 2017, addressed to the Greater Accra Regional Director of the Electoral Commission , 2017, explained his decision to withdraw from the race was personal.
The Council of State Elections is taking place today at 10 locations across the country.
Two representatives each from the 216 metropolitan, municipal and district assemblies will constitute the Electoral College to elect the regional representatives to the Council of State.
A total of 113 contestants, made up of 107 men and six women are battling for places on the council.