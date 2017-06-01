Ex-President John Mahama has appealed to Ghanaians to stop politicising the death of Captain Maxwell Adam Mahama. He described the incident as a national tragedy for which citizens must all stand by each other.

He made the call when he visited the family of the late Captain Mahama at Burma Camp to commiserate with them.

He further called for all the perpetrators to be brought to book.

Meanwhile the Chief of the Defence Staff Major General Obed Akwa has appealed to soldiers of the 5th Battalion of the Ghana Armed Forces to allow cool heads to prevail.

He said the incident was an opportunity for the military to prove to all across the globe that it was a professional force one could reckon with.

The CDS admitted that it was a tough time for the Armed Forces.



“I thank all of us, members of the Ghana Armed Forces for the sense of maturity exhibited, I appeal to you that let us handle it well to prove to the whole world that we are truly professionals”.



He assured that all perpetrators would be brought to book.



