‘Don’t ignore other aspects of elections’

The Leader and Founder of the Israel King of the Jews Church, Nakoa Nazareth Ansah Jamson, has said paying attention to the spiritual aspect of election is key to winning.

Consequently, he charged politicians not to ignore that aspect when campaigning.

Sharing his thoughts on the outcome of this year’s election with journalists in Accra, he said elections were won both physically and spiritually, adding that the former President’s party, the National Democratic Congress (NDC), should have known that and paid much attention to it.

“Spiritually, you would need to have favour in the eyes of the people to accept your message. If spiritually you are not accepted by the people, then the people would listen to you alright but would not accept your message,” he said.

Campaign

He said for instance, before the main campaign, former President John Mahama embarked on an ‘accounting to the people tour’ which spiritually meant the President had completed the work given to him by Ghanaians and so needed to take a rest from the presidency.

“Traditionally, when someone gives you work to do and you come back to tell the person all that you have done, it means you have completed the work and so need to take a rest for someone else to continue from where you left off.

“This is what happened in the case of President Mahama and his spiritual advisors should have made this known to him but they failed to do this,” he said in his New Year message during interaction with journalists in Accra.

Tour

Former President John Dramani Mahama in April last year began the "Accounting to the people tour" of the 10 regions of the country.

Immediately after inaugurating the 120-bed district hospital in Dodowa in the Shai Osudoku District in the Greater Accra Region, the President moved to the Western Region to commence the working tour.

A statement signed by the former Minister of Communications, Dr Edward Omane Boamah, said the ‘Accounting to the people working tour’ was to afford the President the opportunity to once again reconnect with the good people of Ghana.

It said the tour would afford the President the opportunity to explain policies, elicit feedback without filters, launch the conversion of polytechnics to technical universities initiative, inaugurate projects and also inspect some ongoing projects.

President Mahama

Nakoa Jamson, who is also the Spiritual Leader of the Prophets and Spiritual Churches Council, Ghana, however, wished former President Mahama well and asked him to share ideas with President Akufo-Addo on how he could run the country for its progress and development.

President Akufo-Addo

Nakoa Jamson said President Akufo-Addo did his homework very well, leading to his victory in the 2016 elections, and commended him for accepting the ruling of the Supreme Court following the 2012 election petition.

“We pray that Nana Addo will fulfil his promises,” he said, adding that all pastors should unite and pray for him to succeed in the development of the country.

“All Ghanaians, including pastors, should pray for Nana Akufo-Addo. We have to unite and pray for him for God’s wisdom and direction for the country,” he said.