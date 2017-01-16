Don’t be quick to judge – Kufuor tells Nana Addo’s critics

According to him, it will be unfair to measure the success or otherwise of Akufo-Addo based on his recent appointments and creation of new ministries.

Former President John Agyekum Kufour has urged Ghanaians to exercise restraint in judging President Nana Akufo-Addo's decision to introduce some new ministries and appointment certain persons into his administration.

His comments come on the back of criticisms over President Akufo-Addo’s introduction of some six new ministries and the realignment of some, as well as the designation of some persons to serve in key ministerial positions.

The President has however explained that the newly created portfolios would operate from the Office of the President and would be funded by same.

Speaking on Citi FM, former President Kufuor expressed confidence in Akufo-Addo’s team.

“I am very confident in his team. Look, the country has assigned him a job. We should give him the free hand to do the job for us. We didn’t vote for nothing. We voted because we expect him to give solutions to us. And he says this is the way I can do the work. And you sit on the sidelines and say I won’t allow you to use the method you can use to give us the solutions. Is that what we want…Let’s measure him by the way he works?” he argued.

The former President was also of the belief that the President should be given the needed time to justify his cause, saying, “Let’s allow the President to fix his team and then let’s measure him by the way he delivers the results not the numbers.”