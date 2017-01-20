Desist from attacking integrity of Police — Dr Kwesi Aning

A security analyst, Dr Emmanuel Kwesi Aning, has advised President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to call the executive of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to order.

According to him, the current attack on the Ghana Police Service by the executive did not augur well for the security of the nation.

The NPP, at a press conference in Accra yesterday, addressed by the Deputy General Secretary, Nana Obiri Boahen, said the police were not fair in handling the attacks on the purported supporters of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) by the NPP.

“I therefore call on the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, to call the party executive to desist from attacking the integrity of the Ghana Police Service because it does not augur well for his administration,” he said.

Unfortunate comments

Speaking in an interview, Dr Aning, who is also the Head of Research at the Kofi Annan International Peacekeeping Training Centre (KIPKTC), described the comments as unfortunate.

“It is quite unfortunate for the NPP to be making such statements in spite of the President’s strong belief in the rule of law.

It is contingent on the President and his Vice to send strong signals to the party officers to desist from this act of attacking security officers,” he said.

Acts by the NDC

At the press conference, Nana Obiri Boahen catalogued a number of incidents involving actors within the NDC, saying, for instance, that the Chairman of the party, Mr Kofi Portuphy, had led a team of NDC foot soldiers to forcibly take over the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) office after the declaration of the results of the 2008 elections even before he was appointed to head that organisation.

He said the then National Women's Organiser of the NDC, Madam Anita De Sousoo, had also driven her vehicle through innocent NPP supporters but the police were yet to arrest her.