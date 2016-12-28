DCEs will be elected in 2018 under my gov’t – Akufo-Addo

The President elect, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo says metropolitan, municipal and district chief executives would be elected in his government in 2018.

This, he said will ensure that those who lived in the districts were involved in choice of who governs them.

The move he said would also ensure that governance at the district level was enhanced for accelerated development.

He said the New Patriotic Party (NOO) remained resolute in implementing all campaign promises.

Nana Addo said this when he met the Central Regional House of Chiefs to thank them for the support during the just ended electioneering campaign.

He was accompanied by the Vice President-elect, Dr Mahamudu Bawuamia, the National Campaign Manager, Mr Peter Mac Manu, the acting National Chairman, Mr Freddie Blay, the National Organiser and acting General Secretary, Mr John Boadu, the National Women's Organiser, Otiko Afisa Djaba and members of the Central Regional executives.

He thanked the people of the Central region for the immense support for the party winning the presidency and assured that he would fulfill promises to the region and its people.

"We came here to thank you for the amazing show of support you gave us on December 7," Nana Addo said.

He said in 2012 he received 45.35 per cent of the popular votes and in 2016 it increased to 53.21 per cent.

This is a tremendous achievement and a great advance for our party and for myself," he said.

In 2012, out of the 23 seats in the central region we had seven, today we have 19, he said.

He noted for instance that two constituencies in the Central region, Twifo Atti Mokwa and Ekumfi which had never been won by the NPP were won this year and therefore thanked the chiefs for their support and contribution to his victory.

He said the one district one factory project would be implemented saying the party had already identified 300 projects to be implemented.

Again, he stated modalities on the one million dollar per constituency were being worked on saying they were not just a campaign talk.

Open-Door Policy

Nana Addo pledged an open-door governance assuring the chiefs that he would effectively seek collaboration for effective governance.

The President of Central Regional House of Chiefs, Obrempong Nyanful Krampah XI congratulated him for his hard won victory.

He reminded Nana Addo of his pledge to unite the country for development and charged him to work with all brains for the betterment of Ghana.

He noted that though the campaign was fierce it was important to work with all who were willing for accelerated development of the nation.

He called for greater collaboration between his government and the chiefs to help bring development to the communities.