Creation of Ahafo Region: Akufo-Addo must remain focused — NPP chairman

The Asutifi North Constituency Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Mr Francis Opoku Sarfo, has called on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to focus on his campaign promise to create the Ahafo Region out of the existing Brong Ahafo Region.

He said in the runup to the 2016 election, Nana Akufo- ’Addo, in his campaign, called on the people of Ahafo to vote for him promising to create a new region for them to bring decentralisation more closer them.

The creation of the Ahafo Region will be part of three new regions promised by the President. The other two are the Western-North and Volta-North regions, bringing the total number of regions in Ghana to 13.

Speaking to the media at a thanksgiving service the NPP held at Kenyasi Number Two in the Brong Ahafo Region, Mr Opoku Sarfo said over the years, the people in the Ahafo area had not fully benefitted from the governance system.

He said the people lacked access to most social amenities and expressed the belief that the new region would enhance the development of the area. He said nananom and the entire electorate in the Ahafo area voted massively for President Akufo-Addo and the NPP and what was left was for his government to fulfil that promise.

He asked religious faiths and political parties to thank God for the peaceful nature of the 2016 general elections and the decorum that characterised the successful swearing in ceremony of the President.

Nomination of ministers

Mr Opoku Sarfo appealed to the President to remember the people of Ahafo in his ministerial appointments. "In the quest to remain loyalists of the NPP and voting for the party in the atmosphere of intimidation from detractors, the Akufo-Addo-led administration would need to remember those of us in the Ahafo area." he reiterated.

Discipline in takeovers

He praised the NPP youth in the area for the level of discipline and decorum they had shown for not seizing public toilets and sacking caterers on the School Feeding Programme contrary to news of takeovers from parts of the country. He, however, advised the youth to remain patient and use legal means to seek redress to their grievances.

MP to lobby for hospital, safe water

The Member of Parliament (MP) for the Asutifi NorthConstituency, Mr Benhazin Joseph Dahah, expressed worry that there was no hospital in the Asutifi District. He said with the mandate given him for a second term, he would lobby for a district hospital for the people.

He said only 45 per cent of constituents had access to safe water and that he would collaborate with the relevant bodies to provide potable water for them.

According to him, the plan to assist market women to access credit facilities to support their businesses was on course.