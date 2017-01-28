Council of State Election... 35 File to contest in three regions

A total of 35 people drawn from three regions have filed to contest the Council of State election slated for February 9.

The EC opened nominations from January 20 and closed it on January 26, 2017.

The 1992 Constitution mandates the Council of State under Article 89 to counsel the President in the performance of his functions.

“The Council is required to consider and advise the President or any other authority in respect of any appointment which is required by the Constitution or any other law to be made in accordance with the advice of, or in consultation with the Council.”

Donald Ato Dapatem reports from Kumasi that out of the 28 people who picked nomination forms to contest the position of the Ashanti Regional representative of the Council of State, 19 had returned the forms at the close of nomination.

Only one female picked the forms, but she could not return same.

Briefing the Daily Graphic, the Ashanti Regional Director of the Electoral Commission (EC), Mr Serebuor Quaicoe, said the forms of the 19 had been forwarded to Accra.

He explained that he could not offer further details about the aspirants, stating that he would be able to give full details after the EC headquarters had submitted the final list back to Kumasi next week.

Names

Some of the names the Daily Graphic picked included Baffuor Brentuo Hyiaman, the Manwerehene of Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, known in private life as Dr William Grant; a former Ashanti Regional New Patriotic Party Chairman, Mr Robert Yaw Amankwah; and the Assembly Member for Nhyiaeso, Mr Abraham Boadi.

Eleven file to contest in Brong Ahafo Region

From Sunyani Emmanuel Adu-Gyamerah reports that 11 people filed their nominations to contest the Brong Ahafo slot on the Council of State at the close of nominations on Thursday.

Even though 14 people collected nomination forms to contest the position, three of them failed to submit their forms as of the close of nominations.

There was no female nomination as of the close of the exercise.

They are made up of chiefs, businessmen, farmers and other people with varied professional and academic backgrounds.

Prominent among the candidates are the President of the Brong Ahafo Regional House of Chief, Pimapim Yaw Kagbrese V, who is also the Omanhene of Yeji Traditional Area; Osahene Kwakyi Aterkyi, the Omanhene of the Kukuom Traditional Area, and Nana Ansah Adu Baah II, the Chief of Yamfo.

Other candidates

Others are Mr Agyapong Adu-Baah, a businessman, Nana Afena Nketia, a businessman; Nana Osei Yaw Barimah, a biochemist, Mr Kwadwo Danso, a farmer and Mr James Kwadwo Kyeremeh, a tax administrator.

The rest are Mr Kodwo Agyenim-Boateng, a journalist, Mr Kwadwo Yeboah Fordjour, a businessman and Mr Kwasi Kyeremeh, a farmer/Bible teacher.

The ages of the candidates range from 36 to 78, with Osahene Aterkyi, 78, being the oldest candidate and Kwadwo Danso, 36,being the youngest candidate.

Six file to contest in Central Region

Shirley Asiedu-Addo also reports from Cape Coast that six persons have picked nomination forms to contest the Council of State election in the Central Region.

They include Nana Appiah Nuamah II, the Omanhene of Twifo Mampong, the Vice-President of the Central Regional House of Chiefs and educationist; Okatakyi Dr Amanfi Vll, the Omanhen of Asebu traditional area and a lecturer; and Neenyi Ghartey VIl, the Omanhen of the Effutu traditional area.

Others are Samuel Nana Brew-Butler, a Board Member of University of Cape Coast (UCC) and a management scientist; George Frempong, the Regional Coordinator for Inclusive Education at the Ghana Education Service and Prof. Ato Essuman, Associate Professor of Education and Development.

The Central Regional Director of the Electoral Commission (EC), Mrs Philomena Adusei, told the press in Cape Coast yesterday that 10 people had picked nomination forms but only six filed their nomination as of the close of nominations on Thursday.

She said the commission had fixed February 9, 2017 for the election barring any hitches.

The Electoral College

An electoral college that comprises two from each of the 20 districts would be voting to decide who represents the region on the council.

Madam Adusei said all the candidates were above 50 years.

The council members are expected to advise the President.