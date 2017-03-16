The Communications Director of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Nana Akomea, has described concerns about the number of ministerial appointments in President Akufo-Addo’s government as legitimate and in order.
That, notwithstanding, Mr Akomea believes that the President should be given the benefit of doubt in his appointments since “Akufo-Addo’s vision is the boldest and revolutionary of any president in the fourth republic.”
In a Facebook post on Thursday, Mr Akomea, who, in 2013 criticised the erstwhile Mahama administration for making too many ministerial appointments, noted that “Numbers of ministers in all the previous administrations have never crossed 90. Even with that, there was always a clamour that the numbers were too large for a small poor country like Ghana. Ghanaians, including political parties in opposition always called for trimming of ministerial numbers as part of general belt tightening in a poor country and a show of leadership by example at the highest levels of government. So, for ministerial numbers to cross beyond the nineties into the hundreds will surely alarm and disappoint Ghanaians.”
Below is Nana Akomea’s post on Facebook