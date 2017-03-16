The Communications Director of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Nana Akomea, has described concerns about the number of ministerial appointments in President Akufo-Addo’s government as legitimate and in order.

That, notwithstanding, Mr Akomea believes that the President should be given the benefit of doubt in his appointments since “Akufo-Addo’s vision is the boldest and revolutionary of any president in the fourth republic.”