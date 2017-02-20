Concerned citizens support Ofosu-Kwabena as MCE

Some concerned citizens of the Upper Denkyira East Municipality, who live in Accra, have rallied support for the appointment of Mr Raymond Ofosu-Kwabena as the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE).

According to the group, the senior civil engineer is a humble person and unifier who has massive grass-roots support to warrant a smooth administration, should he be nominated.

The group further stated that their unflinching support for Mr Ofosu-Kwabena rested on the fact that he had demonstrated beyond reasonable doubts that he had the credentials to provide effective leadership to promote development in the area.

Dedication

Declaring their support during a visit to the Daily Graphic yesterday, the Chairman of the concerned citizens, Mr Noah Mensah, said Mr Ofosu-Kwabena had rendered dedicated services to the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and also created employment opportunities for many residents in the municipality.

“Apart from being an active card-bearing member of the NPP, he has whole-heartedly supported the political campaign of Nana Amoako, the incumbent Member of Parliament with cash, vehicles, motorbikes, billboards, and other party paraphernalia since 2004.

He added that the nominee played a pivotal role in the establishment of the Buabin Oil Company project, currently benefitting more than 1000 families.

“Mr Ofosu-Kwabena also pushed for the reshaping of the Dunkwa, Sobroso and Buabin roads in 2014, so we believe that as a civil engineer and man of charisma, he is in the best position to provide the transformational leadership that we need,” he added.

Political dream

Mr Ofosu-Kwabena’s ambition to enter Parliament on the ticket of the NPP could not materialise when he lost the party’s parliamentary primary to the incumbent MP, Nana Amoako, by securing 331 votes as against 349 by the incumbent MP.

After that defeat, he gave his support to the incumbent MP, who went ahead to win the December 7, 2016 polls by 22,212 votes, representing 55.69 per cent of the valid votes cast.

Background

Potential appointees to the office of metropolitan, municipal and district chief executives (MMDCEs) have been vetted and are currently awaiting the final announcement of successful nominees.

While the President has the constitutional mandate to appoint representatives to the metropolitan, municipal and district assemblies (MMDAs), President Akufo Addo has rolled out a consultative process involving party executives and traditional rulers in order to get the right people.

It is expected that by mid-March, the list of appointees will be made public.

By the requirement of the Local Government Act of 1993, Act 462, the MMDCE appointees will require a two-third majority endorsement from elected assembly members to validate their appointment.