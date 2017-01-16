‘Complete abandoned GETFund projects’

Government has been called upon to complete all Ghana Education Trust Fund (GETFund) projects abandoned in the various second cycle institutions to help ease congestion.

Many of the projects include classroom blocks, dining halls, libraries and dormitories.

The spokesperson for the 1989/91 year group of the St John’s School in Sekondi in the Western Region, Mr Kobina Bedu-Addo, made the call when the year group handed over a refurbished ground floor of a two-unit three-storey block to the school last Friday.

According to him, the building was started in the Kufuor administration but work was suspended.

Mr Bedu-Addo said the year group raised GH¢20,000 to complete the ground floor to accommodate the ever-growing student population.

He said the group worked on six classrooms by levelling the floor and providing electricity, wire mesh, louvres and paint.

Mr Bedu-Addo said when “the project is completed it will ease congestion and overcrowding in the classrooms.”

He added that it was imperative for such unfinished projects to be completed in good time to reduce pressure and ensure a congenial atmosphere for learning.

The Headmaster of the school, Mr Anthony Jonathan Mensah, said the facility had very dusty floors, dirty wall and no louvre frames and blades.

“We express deep appreciation to the 1989/91 year group for thinking about their younger ones and committing their hard-earned resources into serving their alma mater,” he said