Come on board and help advance development — Central Regional Minister

The Central Regional Minister, Mr Kwamena Duncan, has called on indigenes of the region to come on board and help him to advance the region. He posited that many Ghanaians had benefited from the region, hence it was time to give back to it.

In an interview with Citi News, Mr Duncan called on all residents to help him change the status of the region, known as the citadel of education.

“As the coordinator for development in the region, I would wish to have everybody come on board, whether in terms of strength, resources or anything that can be of help to develop our region. Especially those who are outside the country and have been able to make something from wherever they are, it’s important that they come back to support the region to move on,” he stated.

He also entreated policy makers who had benefited from the region to give priority to its development when making policies for the country.

“Go to the ministries and you will know that even the minister that the President has appointed, and the chief directors, in one way or the other, have something to do with the Central Region. They may have come to school here or are natives of this region, so I am also saying that policies which are formulated must be ones that can also assist the Central Region to grow.

Mr Duncan, who until his appointment was a senior housemaster at Mfantsipim School, said he would ensure that basic school pupils in the Central Region had the opportunity to attend the top schools in the region by encouraging them to learn hard.

“It is unfortunate to know that the Central Region is having all the big schools in the nation but our children find it difficult to enter these schools. I will establish an awards scheme in all the 20 districts to motivate the children to get the best grades for the big schools. I want to see the kids in this region learn hard and pass, while we also work to give them the 30 per cent quota of enrolment in the big schools,” he stated.

The regional minister, who took office about a week ago, promised to reduce child marriage and teenage pregnancy in the region through advocacy and by assisting the girl child to be educated.