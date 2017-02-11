Chief to provide land for factory project

Omanhene of Gyadam Traditional Area in the Ashanti Region, Nana Ayim Kumnipa, has expressed his preparedness to provide land when the government considers creating the one district one factory project in Asante-Akim South.

Speaking to the Daily Graphic, Nana Kumnipa stressed that he was enthusiastic about the government’s intervention and believed that when implemented, it could help bring gainful employment to the numerous youth in the area.

He noted that "I have vast land to release for this purpose, I am only waiting for the take-off".

Nana Kumnipa also advised the youth who would be employed to ensure they allowed discipline and respect of authority to be their watchword.

Experienced and knowledgeable

He noted that once the election was over, it behoved all to work towards the development of the country.

He expressed confidence in the President's selection of persons for appointment as ministers and board members, since many of them were mature, experienced and knowledgeable.

Nana Kumnipa, however, advised the appointees to give their best because according to him, Ghanaians were eager to see more from the government.

Nana Kumnipa, who has reigned for 38 years, urged the government to work in partnership with traditional authorities, saying the good working relationship should be maintained and sustained for the benefit of all.