Chief speaks against post elections violence

The Bemuhene of Gomoa Akyempim Traditional Area , Okufu Ameresi Okine Annan II, has urged persons who are unduly using the name of President Nana Akufo-Addo to put up indisciplined behaviours such as seizing public facilities and attacking political opponents to stop the practice.

He explained that the new President, per his posture and utterances, wanted the nation to be peaceful and developed for all to benefit instead of the sectional attacks which would take the nation nowhere.

Higher level

He said these at a Press Briefing in Accra. The chief noted that President Akufo-Addo wanted to work hard for the nation to get to a higher level that all would benefit and be proud of. Therefore, attacks on state property was not necessary and must stop with immediate effect.

Okufu Annan noted that the nation had to apply the unity of purpose that was usually exhibited in football to politics where losers and winners exchange jerseys and pleasantries for unity to prevail.

The chief said what losers needed to do was to go back to the drawing board to correct their mistakes instead of indulging in over criticising the winners or the system or engage in internal blame game while the winners too needed to stop attacks on their opponents and prove to voters that they were a better option.

Good intentions

The chief further noted that President Akufo-Addo had good intentions for the nation so those who were engaging themselves in acts of indisciplined should stop as their conduct could not in any way support the good agenda that the President had for the nation.

Okufu Annan noted further that what all Ghanaians needed to do, irrespective of their political affiliation, was to pray for the President to perform efficiently to move the nation forward for all to benefit.

He, therefore, prayed for strength and wisdom for the President to achieve his aims.

The chief commended the electorate for a clean election that the nation was proud of and the consequent infectious peace that the nation was enjoying at the moment.

He said with the path of democracy that the nation had chosen,it stood the chance of moving forward faster in terms of job creation, education and other fields of human endeavour.