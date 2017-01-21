‘Change of attitude will ensure development’

If Ghanaians change their ways, God will change the nation, the Head Pastor of Life line Assemblies of God (LAG), Rev Jacob Botchway, has indicated.

He said the President alone could not change the nation unless people changed their negative behaviour and assisted in nation building.

Rev Botchway stated this when he declared 14 days’ fasting and prayers for church members to pray for peace after the elections.

He encouraged Ghanaians to fast often as Christians and pray for their country and believe that God would change the country and restore its prosperity.

Restore Ghana

He explained that if Christians continued to believe in God and did the right things, the country would flourish.

Rev Botchway mentioned that some people were in the church, but their heart was not with God.

According to Rev Botchway, the country needs dedicated citizens with a blend of knowledge and strong moral character. He also stressed that it was important for those who had access to public resources to put them to good use.

"God gave everyone some resource, be it money or knowledge, according to our ability. Our challenge we face is about how we put these to good use," he said.

Expectations

Touching on expectations for this year, he said he was hopeful that the the year would present opportunities for people to improve themselves in all aspects of their lives.

He said it was his belief that God would bring good things to the people of Ghana this year, but those who were obedient were those who would benefit from them.