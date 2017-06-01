The New Patriotic Party’s Ashanti regional Chairman, Bernard Antwi Bosiako has been nominated by Economic and Social Council of the United Nations member, Alliance Creativity Community Project International (ACCP) for the award of ‘outstanding performance and good work to humanity’.

In a letter addressed to Chairman Wontumi, the organization also thanked the NPP Chairman for being nominated for such high profile of organization and indicated that he would be honoured with a Doctorate degree, a plaque and a citation.

The African Gold Awards ceremony seeks to honour Africans who have excelled in their various scopes of work.

The event is held in collaboration with African Heroes Foundation.