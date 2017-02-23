Custom Search
Can the centre hold in NDC? National Forum asks

Dr Kwesi Botchwey

The crushing defeat the National Democratic Congress (NDC) suffered in the 2016 general election has thrown the party, its leadership and the rank and file into disarray.

Already, there have been calls from the grassroots of the party to demand accountability and stewardship from various functionaries of the party who were purported to have been given resources to work with but failed to do so.

These calls have partly contributed to the formation of a task force chaired by Dr Kwesi Botchwey to research into what caused the humiliating defeat of the NDC in the 2016 general election.

The findings of the Kwesi Botchwey Committee will point to significant things that can help make or break the NDC.

The recent scandal in Parliament generated by the Honourable Minority NDC Member of Parliament for Bawku Central, Mahama Ayariga, is just one of the majority of silent issues confronting the NDC.

Struggle for leadership

So far, there seems to be a struggle for the leadership of the NDC in so many ways.

The lines along which the struggle for the soul of the NDC has been drawn would further deepen the cracks in the major opposition party. 

Aside the camps of Rawlings, Ahwoi, Tsikata, there is the Mahama camp and surely the Haruna Iddrisu camp in Parliament.

Some political pundits The National Forum (TNF) spoke to expressed fear that the internal bickering in the NDC, if not properly handled, could lead to a very weak and divided opposition in the Parliament.

A weak and divided Minority in parliament would have adverse consequences for nation building and parliamentary development.

Ghana needs a united NDC to offer constructive criticism to the NPP administration. We cannot settle for anything less. 
