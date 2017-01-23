Cadres call for stakeholders conference to discuss post-election violence

The Upper East branch of the United Cadres Front (UCF) has proposed a stakeholders’ conference to be held as quickly as possible to address the perennial post-election violence.

The conference, according to the UFC, should comprise traditional authorities, the Inter-party Advisory Committee, representatives of the religious bodies, the National Peace Council, Civil Society Organisations, party executives at all levels, assembly members, youth groups, Associations of Persons with Disabilities

The UCF has appealed to Ghanaians, especially cadres, to support the new government to enable it to implement its policies and programmes to improve upon the lot of Ghanaians. The Cadres made the appeal in a release issued by the Regional Chairman, Mr Alagskomah Asakeya Noble, and copied to the Ghana News Agency in Bolgatanga.

While congratulating President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and the Vice President, Alhaji Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, on winning the December 7 presidential and parliamentary elections, the UCF paid tribute to former President John Dramani Mahama for his show of nationalism and patriotism by conceding defeat in the election.

Campaign promises

It urged the new administration to work hard and deliver on its campaign promises to help improve upon the living conditions of the people, saying “the expectations of Ghanaians are high”.

The UCF called on the new administration to ensure that it paid special attention to the implementation of the Savannah Accelerated Development Authority (SADA) by resourcing it adequately to deliver efficiently on its core mandate.

It cautioned the New Patriotic Party (NPP) administration not to rush in changing the SADA to Northern Development Authority (NDA) as planned.

“Cadres believe that a lot of work and resources went into that project and more importantly the CEO, Dr Charles Abugre, and his colleagues are in full possession of their faculties.

Adequate resources

“No attempt should, therefore, be made to overhaul SADA now but rather to give SADA adequate resources to be able to deliver its mandate per the Act.” It said the consequences of changing SADA now could not be underestimated and added that the change would have serious financial implications to the taxpayer. The release said SADA had its new management just reconstituted. They urged the new administration to work towards the maintenance of the current peace and tranquility the country was enjoying in order to attract more foreign investors.

Public office holders

The Cadres also reminded all public office holders that Probity, Accountability and Transparency were still as relevant as they were 35 years ago and should, therefore, remain the watch words of all duty bearers since one day they would be either individually or collectively called upon to account for their stewardship.