Brong Ahafo chiefs commend EC for successful elections

The Brong Ahafo Regional House of Chiefs has commended the Electoral Commission for successfully conducting this year’s presidential and parliamentary elections.

“Ghana has proved beyond all reasonable doubt that it is the beacon of hope of Africa,” the Vice-President of the House, Nana Bofo Bene V, who is also the Omanhene of Dwenem in the Jaman South District, stated this at a meeting of the House.

He explained that the general election which was held in a peaceful and transparent manner had won the admiration of all.

“Let me use this opportunity to thank the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission, Mrs Charlotte Osei, her commissioners and the entire staff of the Electoral Commission for the effective and efficient manner they discharged their duties to uphold the integrity of the commission.”

Congratulations

Nana Bofo Bene congratulated Nana Addo-Dankwa Akufo-Addo on winning the election and commended him for demonstrating good faith in the country’s democratic process over the years.

He expressed the hope that he would live up to his pledge for the total development of the people of Ghana so that “we can all build the noble mansion of free Ghana where all her children may dwell”.

He also commended President John Dramani Mahama for the maturity he showed during the election.

“The action of the President by conceding defeat and congratulating Nana Akufo-Addo before the announcement of the results by the EC was part of the reason why the country continued to enjoy peace,” he stated, adding that he would be remembered at all times by Ghanaians.

He also congratulated the various political parties and other candidates, the security agencies, the media, observer missions, both local and foreign, and all Ghanaians on their various roles in ensuring a successful and peaceful election.

Chieftaincy disputes

Touching on chieftaincy disputes before the House, Nana Bofo Bene disclosed that 13 out of the 53 chieftaincy disputes pending before the House were resolved within the year, leaving the remaining 40 cases still pending.

To bring the present number down, he called on chiefs in the region to support and cooperate with one another to solve the remaining cases before the House.

Nana Bofo Bene also commended the Counsellor attached to the House, Mr Kwaku Gyambra, and the other members of the Judicial Committee for their commitment to solving chieftaincy disputes in the region.

Projects of the House

According to him, the House had embarked on some development projects, including a hostel and a housing estate at Baakoniaba, a suburb of Sunyani, in addition to an oil palm and cashew plantation in the region.

He called for suggestions from members of the House which would ensure the successful completion of the projects.

Deputy regional minister

For his part, the Deputy Brong Ahafo Regional Minister, Mr Justice Samuel Adjei, called on the House to support the incoming NPP government to enable it to be successful in the implementation of its policies and programmes.

He also thanked the House for supporting the current government with its “rich and wide range of counsel”.