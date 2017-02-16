Brew-Butler to use remuneration to support deprived

One of the highly-tipped aspirants to the Council of State, Nana Sam Brew-Butler, has said he would use his remuneration as the Central Regional representative to the council to create a fund to support the deprived and marginalised in the region.

Speaking to the Daily Graphic in Elmina in the Central Region yesterday, he said: “I will collaborate with the assemblies to identify the various needs for attention.”

40-year experience

Nana Brew-Butler, an entrepreneur with 40 years experience in the private and public sector said although the region abounded in good quality high schools, the indigenes were unable to access those institutions because “our children are not competitive enough.”

The one-time Ghana Football Association (GFA) President and Chairman of the Board of Cenpower Company Ltd (Independent Power Producer) said he was confident that he was qualified,because the position being apolitical needed people with exposure to advise the President.

“With my background, having been in the public and private sectors, and dealt with the international community, sports, academia, among others, I believe the knowledge I have acquired is sufficient to share with the country,” he stressed.

When he was the Chairman of Council and Pro-Chancellor of the University of Cape Coast (UCC), Nana Brew-Butler directed his emolument into a research fund for the Graduate Students Association of Ghana (GRASAG) a fund that had yielded GH¢1 million as of November 2016.

“That’s what I want to replicate for the region. I will not take anything due me in the Council of State. I will create a fund similar to what I did at UCC, for the deprived and the marginalised,” he said.

He said he had lived the one factory, one district policy, when he was the commercial manager at Ghana Industrial Holdings Corporation (GIHOC), and also as chairman of Cenpower.

He said Cenpower would by the end of this year add 10 per cent of generation stock.

Nana Brew-Butler said he had traversed the 20 districts in the region and was familiar with the plight of the people, stressing “I will engage them regularly and touch base with them so that whatever is required we will work at it together.”

Other contestants are Ato Essuman, Mfantseman; Okatakyi Dr Amanfi VII, Asebu; Nana Ghartey VII, Winneba; Obrempong Nuamah, Hemang, and George Frimpong, Cape Coast.