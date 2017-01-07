Boom in sale of NPP paraphernalia

There was a mad rush for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) paraphernalia yesterday, ahead of today’s presidential inaugural ceremony.

A visit to the Central Business District (CBD) of Accra yesterday by the Daily Graphic saw many traders take advantage of the high demand to sell the NPP paraphernalia, instead of their original stocks of items.

The paraphernalia, including handkerchiefs, beads for the wrist, caps, hats, “T” shirts, watches, scarves, whistles and vuvuzelas among others, had flooded the area.

Prizes of the items ranged from GH¢5 to GH¢20 a yard of the victory cloth.

Some traders, randomly spoken to, said trading in the party items started rising after the declaration of the poll results by the Electoral Commission (EC), but slowed down during the Christmas festivities.

According to the traders, sales started picking up last Monday, and as of the time of talking to them, there was a boom.

New trade

Nana Akua, who originally sold children’s shoes at the TUC area, said selling the NPP paraphernalia was a lucrative business, for which reason she had temporarily suspended the sale of shoes.

Another trader at the Makola Market, Madam Janet Darko, said, “Shortly after the declaration of the election results, all the NPP paraphernalia I was selling were bought and I have since been ordering for more to replenish my stock. As you can see, I have just received fresh supplies; business is very good this week.”

For her part, Miss Anna Akwaaba, a trader at the Rawlings Park, said she decided to sell the paraphernalia because of the love she had for the President-elect, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo. “ I started selling the items before the elections, people were not patronising them but when Nana won, the NPP supporters started rushing for them. In fact, I am making money. Nana has given me a job and I am very happy,” she said.

She said she would move the sales to the Black Star Square today, where she expects to make good sales.

Some party supporters who could not wait for the coronation day to show their joy at the NPP’s victory were also in town, having dorned their party paraphernalia.

Their slogan was, “Nana wokrom,” meaning Nana is in town and “Time aso ooo, time a so,” to wit, the coronation time is up.

Zoomlion is ready

Meanwhile, Zoomlion Ghana Limited says it is prepared to ensure cleanliness within and around the Black Star Square where the inauguration of President-elect Akufo-Addo will be taking place today.

According to the Communications Manager of the company, Mr Robert Coleman, Zoomlion would, among others, deploy workers to the area and place 70 mobile toilets and dustbins at vantage points.

During the week, the company had been cleaning and beautifying the streets of Accra in preparation for the inauguration.

Mr Coleman said works around the city were above 95 per cent complete, stressing that everything would be in order before the commencement of the event.

The President-elect will be sworn in today, January 7, after a one-month transition period.