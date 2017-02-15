Asomah-Cheremeh, traditional council smoke peace pipe

The Executive Secretary of the Brong Ahafo Regional Peace Council, Alhaji Suallah Abdullah Quandah, has hinted that the council has amicably settled the impasse between the Brong Ahafo Regional Minister designate, Mr Kwaku Asomah-Cheremeh and the Sunyani Traditional Council.

He said two parties were, therefore, preparing to hold a joint press conference within the week to announce the resolution of the matter to the people of the Brong Ahafo Region and beyond.

As a result of the rift, the council kicked against the nomination of Mr Asomah-Cheremeh, who is the Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), by President Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as the regional minister-designate.

Accusation

The council accused Mr Asomah-Cheremeh of inciting the people against the authority of the Omanhene of the Sunyani Traditional Area, Nana Bosoma Asor Nkrawiri and stated that it could not collaborate with him if he became the regional minister.

It stated that even though it could not prevent Mr Asomah-Cheremeh from becoming the regional minister, it would not be part of his administration should he get parliamentary approval.

The Sunyani Traditional Council in its statement, however, indicated that its doors were still opened for the resolution of the issue it had with Mr Asomah-Kyeremeh.

Settlement

However, Alhaji Quandah told the Daily Graphic in Sunyani that it was part of the Regional Peace Council’s mandate to settle the matter amicably.

According to him, the council had received assurances from the traditional council and Mr Asomah-Cheremeh of their readiness to maintain a cordial relationship and work together to fight for a common goal if his nomination is approved by Parliament.

He disclosed that the matter was settled after a series of meetings between the Sunyani Traditional Council and the NPP Regional Council of Elders.

Alhaji Quandah explained that the Techiman Traditional Council led by the Paramount Chief of the Area, Oseadeeyo Akumfi Ameyaw IV, also attempted to intervene before the peace council came in to assist.

“Through the intervention of the regional peace council, both parties have now agreed to smoke the peace pipe, coordinate and partner each other for the development of the region”.

Alhaji Quandah stated that each of the parties also pledged to honour each other’s invitations in the future.

As part of the peace council’s resolution process, he revealed that the council had seven separate meetings with the parties before resolving the matter.

Alhaji Quandah explained further that the council had three meetings with the Sunyani Traditional Council and four meetings with the regional minister designate and the NPP Regional Council of Elders before arriving at an amicable settlement.

Appeal

He appealed to supporters of the NPP and members of the Sunyani Traditional Council to refrain from comments that could worsen matters now that the issue had been solved amicably.

Alhaji Quandah entreated both parties and their supporters to forgive each other and unite for the betterment of the region, saying “without peace between the two parties, it is the citizens that would suffer”.

He thanked both parties for recognising the role of the peace council by allowing it to settle the impasse.