Appointments Committee grills first batch of Ministers designate on Friday

A timetable released by the Appointments Committee, which is chaired by the First Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Mr Joseph Osei-Owusu, said the committee had set Friday for the screening of the first batch of ministerial nominees.

All eyes will be on Parliament from Friday, January 20, as the Appointments Committee begins vetting President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s nominees for ministerial positions.

The Senior Minister-designate, Mr Yaw Osafo-Maafo; the National Security Minister-designate, Mr Albert Kan-Dapaah; the Finance Minister-designate, Mr Ken Ofori-Atta, and the Defence Minister-designate, Mr Dominic Nitiwul, will go through the vetting on the first day.

The next day, the Attorney-General and Justice Minister-designate, Ms Gloria Akuffo, and the Minister designate for the Interior, Mr Ambrose Dery, will take their turns.

The Minister designate for Local Government & Rural Development, Hajia Alima Mahama; the Minister designate for Trade and Industry, Mr Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen; the Minister designate for Agriculture, Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto, and the Minister designate for Energy, Mr Boakye Agyarko, will be the next to be vetted on Monday, January 23, 2017.

The committee will then vet the Minister designate for Foreign Affairs, Madam Shirley Ayorkor Botchway; the Minister designate for Education, Dr Mathew Opoku Prempeh, and the Minister-designate for Health, Mr Kwaku Agyeman-Manu, on Tuesday, January 24, 2017.

President Akufo-Addo has nominated 36 people for ministerial positions.

After the vetting, the Appointments Committee will present its report to Parliament, recommending the approval or otherwise of the nominees by the House.

After the approval, the designated ministers will be sworn in by the President to officially begin work as ministers.

Written memoranda

The Appointments Committee has requested for written memoranda on the nominees from the public.

It said the memoranda should reach Parliament not later than Thursday, January 19, 2017.

