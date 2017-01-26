Appoint Dr Obu as DCE — Dangme youth appeals to Prez

A group of concerned Shai and Dangme Youth in the Shai-Osudoku District and the diaspora has appealed to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to appoint Dr Raphael Nyarkotey Obu as the District Chief Executive (DCE) for the area.

The youth, who made their position known in a press release signed by their spokesperson, Mr Nelson Tetteh, said Dr Nyarkotey stood tall among all the candidates lobbying for the position.

Making their case, the youth said they had been let down for so long in the district and that had accounted for lack of development, leading to the poor performance in the constituency by the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

‘We know his calibre’

“Our chiefs know the calibre of person he is and his works are evident. He is at the disposal of the chiefs and we will be surprised if the chiefs do not endorse such a person,” they said.

“If the NPP wants to improve on its votes and potentially win the parliamentary seat in the constituency for the first time come 2020, then the President must listen to the plea. We know what Dr Nyarkotey is made of; we know what he is capable of and what he can do for the district to improve on the NPP’s performance.

“He has done extensively well in the district. He is the only person who is passionate about the Dangme people and established the first newspaper in our lands, the Dangme newspaper, just to bring the name Dangme into the limelight. We need such a person at the helm of affairs in our district. He has proven beyond doubt that he is interested in developing the district and not personal interest,” the release said.

The group further maintained that none of those they had heard lobbying for the position, apart from Dr Obu, had contributed to the Dangme land positively.

About Dr Nyarkotey

Dr Raphael Nyarkotey Obu is a research Professor of Prostate Cancer and Holistic Medicine at Da Vinci College of Holistic Medicine, Larnaca City. He is the faculty head of Holistic Urology and the founder of Men’s Health Foundation Ghana and Do it 4 Dad Foundation in Nigeria, which has become the national peak body of prostate cancer. He is also a visiting professor of Alternative Medicine at the Green Centre for Alternative Medicine Practitioners in Lagos, Nigeria.

Dr Nyarkotey has published extensively on prostate cancer and the Dangme people. As a political scientist, his research focuses on the Dangme people’s voting pattern and behaviour. He was part of Obonu TV’s political analysts and an Electoral Commission accredited journalist for the Dangme Media, publishers of the Dangme Newspaper.

As a prostate cancer policy maker, he pushed for the declaration of Father’s Day in Ghana as National Prostate Cancer Awareness Day under the John Dramani Mahama government. He has helped raise awareness of prostate cancer globally.