AME Zion Church congratulates Nana Akufo-Addo

The Western West Africa Episcopal district of the AME Zion Church has congratulated the President-elect, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, on his election to the high office of President of Ghana.

“As you officially take up the mantle of leadership on January 7, 2017 we ask that God Almighty grants you the grace, wisdom, vision and boldness to govern and move Ghana to the next level of progress and prosperity.

“As a church, we will also endeavour to give you the needed prayer support to enable you to fulfil God’s purpose for our nation Ghana,” a statement signed by the Presiding Bishop of the Western West Africa Episcopal District of the AME Zion Church, Rt. Rev. Dr Hilliard Dela Dogbe, said.

The statement said Nana Akufo-Addo had displayed fortitude, passion, dogged determination and focus over the years and these virtues had no doubt culminated in his victory at the polls.

“You come into office at a rather significant period of our history as a church. The AME Zion Church charted a new course earlier in the year when it elected and consecrated an indigene of Ghana as its 104th bishop in the line of succession and assigned him prelate of the Western West Africa Episcopal District.”

On behalf of the Board of Bishops of the African Methodist Episcopal Zion Church worldwide, and on behalf of the leadership of the church in the Western West Africa Episcopal District comprising Ghana, Togo, Cote d’Ivoire and Liberia, I extend to you hearty congratulations on your election to the high office of President of the Republic of Ghana during the recently held election, Rt. Rev. Dr Hilliard Dela Dogbe stated.