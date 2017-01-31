Amb Quartey's election as AU Vice Chair is great news - Akufo-Addo

Ambassador Quartey, a former Secretary to President John Dramani Mahama was on Monday elected at the 28th Summit of Heads of State and Governments at the African Union (AU) Headquarters in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

The President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has said the election of Ambassador Kwesi Quartey as Vice Chair of the African Union Commission was a great news for Ghana.

In a tweet, President Akufo-Addo congratulated him and wished him well.

“Congratulations to Amb. Kwesi Quartey on being elected as the Vice Chair of the AU Commission. I iwsh you the very best in your new job.”

Mr Quartey’s diplomatic career spans over 30 years of service in various capacities in Ghana’s embassies and high commissions in Cotonou, Cairo, Brussels, Havana, London, and the Ghana Permanent Mission to the United Nations in New York.

Mr Quartey previously served as Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration under the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

He is expected to drive Agenda 2063 of the AU for sustainable development of Africa after being given the mandate at the 28th Summit of Heads of State and Government currently ongoing at the African Union (AU) Headquarters, Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.