Akufo-Addo won’t withdraw “plagiarised” address - Majority

The Majority in Parliament has rejected calls by the Minority in Parliament to withdraw the inaugural address of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo because of alleged plagiarism.

Speaking in interview with Graphic Online on behalf of the Majority on Tuesday, the MP for Abuakwa South, Mr Samuel Atta Akyea, said it was very unfortunate that the Minority wanted to make capital out of the errors with respect to some attributions.

He said all that could be done was the apology that was rendered by the Director of Communications of the President.

Therefore, Mr Atta Akyea said Nana Akufo-Addo need not render any apology since the author of the address had accepted responsibility and apologised.

He said the only thing to do now was to amend the address and incorporate the corrections.

“It is the man who made the error who has apologised. What is the point. He has been embarrassed because the communications Director failed to peruse the document. The man who has been embarrassed should apologise. I do not think that is the way to go,” he said.

Mr Atta Akyea said the Minority “should not go wayward” and that they should rather focus on supporting efforts to move the people out of poverty.